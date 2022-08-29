$8,999+ tax & licensing
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Crew Cab 143.5 WB 4WD Z71
Auto Nation Car Sales
9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2
$8,999
- Listing ID: 9291841
- Stock #: AN-LEO3
- VIN: 2GCEK13T551380802
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AN-LEO3
- Mileage 227,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Clean Carfax, No accident and one owner. Only has 227000 KM. Well maintained Truck, no rust, Runs Great. Detailed Clean. Fully loaded with leather heated power seats, alloy rims, tonneau cover and DVD. This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary One Year Powertrain warranty. Third party Financing Available.WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX. THIRD PARTY FINANCING ALSO AVAILABLE. EVERYONE IS APPROVED. PLEASE VISIT www.autonationcarsales.ca************ *********** PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Trade-in's are welcome. AUTO NATION CAR SALES Located at 9300 TECUMSEH RD. EAST, WINDSOR, ON N8R 1A2 Open 6 days a week Sunday by appointment only. Please CALL at 226-246-2429 for further information.
