2005 Chrysler Crossfire

107,118 KM

$15,995

Limited

9630 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

107,118KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8937007
  Stock #: B434Y
  VIN: 1C3AN69L65X033397

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 107,118 KM

Vehicle Description

Gorgeous candy red '05 Chrysler Crossfire with leather seats, cloth cover, heated seats and more. 3.2-litre 6-cylinder engine. Don't miss this beauty. Ask about our Lease to Own plan.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

