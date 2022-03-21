$15,995+ tax & licensing
2005 Chrysler Crossfire
Limited
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
107,118KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8937007
- Stock #: B434Y
- VIN: 1C3AN69L65X033397
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 107,118 KM
Vehicle Description
Gorgeous candy red '05 Chrysler Crossfire with leather seats, cloth cover, heated seats and more. 3.2-litre 6-cylinder engine. Don't miss this beauty. Ask about our Lease to Own plan.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Manual
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
