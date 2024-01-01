$8,800+ tax & licensing
2005 Ford F-150
SuperCrew 139 XLT 4WD
Location
Auto Nation Car Sales
9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2
226-246-2429
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # E74613
- Mileage 234,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CLEAN CARFAX. Raised vehicle. New 20inch cooper discoverer at3 tires. Well maintained with no rust. Runs Great. Detailed Clean. Rust proofed. Brand new breaks all arounf including e brake. New balljoints and lower control arms. This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. One year Powertrain warranty is included in the price. Also included is a complimentary 36 days of complete coverage safety. WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX THIRD PARTY FINANCING ALSO AVAILABLE. EVERYONE IS APPROVED. PLEASE VISIT ************ *********** PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Trade-in's are welcome. AUTO NATION CAR SALES Located at 9300 TECUMSEH RD. EAST, WINDSOR, ON N8R 1A2 Open 6 days a week by appointment only. Please CALL at 226-246-2429 for further information.
