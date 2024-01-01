Menu
Account
Sign In
CLEAN CARFAX. Raised vehicle. New 20inch cooper discoverer at3 tires. Well maintained with no rust. Runs Great. Detailed Clean. Rust proofed. Brand new breaks all arounf including e brake. New balljoints and lower control arms. This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. One year Powertrain warranty is included in the price. Also included is a complimentary 36 days of complete coverage safety. WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX THIRD PARTY FINANCING ALSO AVAILABLE. EVERYONE IS APPROVED. PLEASE VISIT ************ *********** PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Trade-ins are welcome. AUTO NATION CAR SALES Located at 9300 TECUMSEH RD. EAST, WINDSOR, ON N8R 1A2 Open 6 days a week by appointment only. Please CALL at 226-246-2429 for further information.

2005 Ford F-150

234,000 KM

Details Description

$8,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2005 Ford F-150

SuperCrew 139 XLT 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2005 Ford F-150

SuperCrew 139 XLT 4WD

Location

Auto Nation Car Sales

9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

226-246-2429

  1. 10916564
  2. 10916564
  3. 10916564
  4. 10916564
  5. 10916564
  6. 10916564
  7. 10916564
  8. 10916564
  9. 10916564
  10. 10916564
  11. 10916564
  12. 10916564
  13. 10916564
  14. 10916564
  15. 10916564
  16. 10916564
  17. 10916564
  18. 10916564
  19. 10916564
  20. 10916564
  21. 10916564
  22. 10916564
  23. 10916564
  24. 10916564
  25. 10916564
  26. 10916564
Contact Seller

$8,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
234,000KM
Used
VIN 1FTPW14555KE74613

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # E74613
  • Mileage 234,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN CARFAX. Raised vehicle. New 20inch cooper discoverer at3 tires. Well maintained with no rust. Runs Great. Detailed Clean. Rust proofed. Brand new breaks all arounf including e brake. New balljoints and lower control arms. This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. One year Powertrain warranty is included in the price. Also included is a complimentary 36 days of complete coverage safety. WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX THIRD PARTY FINANCING ALSO AVAILABLE. EVERYONE IS APPROVED. PLEASE VISIT ************ *********** PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Trade-in's are welcome. AUTO NATION CAR SALES Located at 9300 TECUMSEH RD. EAST, WINDSOR, ON N8R 1A2 Open 6 days a week by appointment only. Please CALL at 226-246-2429 for further information.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Nation Car Sales

Used 2009 Dodge Caliber 4DR HB SXT for sale in Windsor, ON
2009 Dodge Caliber 4DR HB SXT 229,000 KM $5,800 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class 4dr Sdn C 250 4MATIC for sale in Windsor, ON
2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class 4dr Sdn C 250 4MATIC 169,000 KM $12,300 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Kia Forte 4dr Sdn Auto LX for sale in Windsor, ON
2015 Kia Forte 4dr Sdn Auto LX 192,000 KM $9,199 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Nation Car Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Nation Car Sales

Auto Nation Car Sales

9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

Call Dealer

226-246-XXXX

(click to show)

226-246-2429

Quick Links
Directions Inventory
$8,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Nation Car Sales

226-246-2429

Contact Seller
2005 Ford F-150