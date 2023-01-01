$28,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$28,999
+ taxes & licensing
Sherwood Auto Sales
519-945-3611
2005 GMC Sierra 3500
2005 GMC Sierra 3500
SLT
Location
Sherwood Auto Sales
1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6
519-945-3611
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$28,999
+ taxes & licensing
328,006KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9447127
- Stock #: 19105
- VIN: 1GTJK33205F883373
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 328,006 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Keyless Entry
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Seat Audio Controls
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
High Output
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Sherwood Auto Sales
Sherwood Auto Sales
1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6