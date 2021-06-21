Menu
2005 Honda Civic

229,000 KM

Details Description

$3,400

+ tax & licensing
$3,400

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Nation Car Sales

226-246-2429

2005 Honda Civic

2005 Honda Civic

Sdn LX AT SSRS

2005 Honda Civic

Sdn LX AT SSRS

Location

Auto Nation Car Sales

9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

226-246-2429

$3,400

+ taxes & licensing

229,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7394657
  • Stock #: AN-436
  • VIN: 2HGES16645H026333

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 229,000 KM

Vehicle Description

No accident. Well maintained vehicle. Safety ready. New brakes all around. Detail Cleaned.This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also 6 months Powertrain warranty is included in the price.WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX THIRD PARTY FINANCING ALSO AVAILABLE. EVERYONE IS APPROVED. PLEASE VISIT ************ *********** PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Trade-in's are welcome. AUTO NATION CAR SALES Located at 9300 TECUMSEH RD. EAST, WINDSOR, ON N8R 1A2 Open 6 days a week Sunday by appointment only. Please CALL at 226-246-2429 for further information.ing HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Nation Car Sales

Auto Nation Car Sales

9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

