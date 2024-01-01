$6,800+ tax & licensing
2005 Toyota Corolla
4dr Sdn CE AUTOMATIC
Location
Auto Nation Car Sales
9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2
226-246-2429
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Turquoise
- Interior Colour Tan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 142,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SPECIAL OFFER - GREAT DEAL !
LOW KILOMETER - CARFAX AVAILABLE
2005 TOYOTA COROLLA - 4 CYL - 1.8L - Excellent interior with no rips, stains, or signs of wear.
Well-maintained vehicle. No rust with excellent body and paint. No lights on the dash. New brake pads and rotors all around, and oil changed. Detailed clean, rust-proofed.
This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. One year Powertrain warranty is included in the price.
Also included is a complimentary 36 days of complete coverage safety.
WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEXTHIRD-PARTY FINANCING AVAILABLE. EVERYONE IS APPROVED. PLEASE VISIT ************ *********** PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Trade-ins are welcome.
Our Website : www.autonationcarsale.ca
AUTO NATION CAR SALES is Located at 9300 TECUMSEH RD. EAST, WINDSOR, ON N8R 1A2 Open 6 days a week by appointment only. Please CALL at 226-246-2429 for further information.
More inventory From Auto Nation Car Sales
Auto Nation Car Sales
