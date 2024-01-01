Menu
<p><br></p><p>SPECIAL OFFER - GREAT DEAL !<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1727297204177_45014303352261353 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></p><p>LOW KILOMETER - CARFAX AVAILABLE</p><p>2005 TOYOTA COROLLA - 4 CYL - 1.8L -  Excellent interior with no rips, stains, or signs of wear.</p><br><p>Well-maintained vehicle. No rust with excellent body and paint. No lights on the dash. New brake pads and rotors all around, and oil changed. Detailed clean, rust-proofed.</p><br><br><p>This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. One year Powertrain warranty is included in the price.</p><br><br><p>Also included is a complimentary 36 days of complete coverage safety.</p><br><br><p>WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEXTHIRD-PARTY FINANCING AVAILABLE. EVERYONE IS APPROVED. PLEASE VISIT ************ *********** PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Trade-ins are welcome.</p><br><br><p>Our Website : www.autonationcarsale.ca</p><br><br><p>AUTO NATION CAR SALES is Located at 9300 TECUMSEH RD. EAST, WINDSOR, ON N8R 1A2 Open 6 days a week by appointment only. Please CALL at 226-246-2429 for further information.</p>

2005 Toyota Corolla

142,000 KM

Location

Auto Nation Car Sales

9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

226-246-2429

Used
142,000KM
VIN 2T1BR32E45C923748

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Turquoise
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 142,000 KM

Vehicle Description


Vehicle Features

Exterior

Tinted Glass
INTERMITTENT WINDSHIELD WIPERS
Halogen Headlamps

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Stainless Steel exhaust system
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
50 litre fuel tank
Variable-assist pwr rack & pinion steering

Interior

Front & rear cup holders
Digital clock
Engine Immobilizer
Door Map Pockets
60/40 split fold-down rear seat
Rear seat heater ducts
Dual visor vanity mirrors
Cigarette lighter
Carpeted floor mats
Driver footrest
Accessory pwr outlets
Fadeout dome lamp
Electric rear window defogger w/timer
Side window defoggers

Safety

Anchor points for child restraint seats
Child-protector rear door locks
3-point rear shoulder belts
Front passenger airbag status indicator

Trim

Fabric-trimmed interior door panels

Powertrain

1.8L DOHC SMPI 16-valve VVT-i 4-cyl engine

Seating

Reclining front bucket seats w/driver seat vertical adjust

Additional Features

Drivers coin-case compartment
Independent MacPherson gas strut front suspension w/coil springs
Dual-stage driver/front passenger airbags
Colour-keyed bumpers & body-side mouldings
Rear seat vertically-adjustable headrests
Vertically-adjustable headrests
3-point front shoulder belts w/pretensioners/force limiters/adjustable anchor
Pwr assisted front vented disc/rear drum brakes

