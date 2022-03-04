Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2005 Toyota Echo

178,000 KM

Details Description

$4,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$4,500

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Nation Car Sales

226-246-2429

Contact Seller
2005 Toyota Echo

2005 Toyota Echo

4DR SDN Manual

Watch This Vehicle

2005 Toyota Echo

4DR SDN Manual

Location

Auto Nation Car Sales

9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

226-246-2429

  1. 8585681
  2. 8585681
  3. 8585681
  4. 8585681
  5. 8585681
  6. 8585681
  7. 8585681
  8. 8585681
Contact Seller

$4,500

+ taxes & licensing

178,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8585681
  • Stock #: AN-388329
  • VIN: JTDBT123550388329

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 178,000 KM

Vehicle Description

No accident. 4 cylinders 1.5 L engine, very good on gas. Very Well maintained vehicle. Safety ready. No rust. New brakes pads and rotors all around and oil changed. Detailed clean, rust proofed and Alignment done.This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary One Year powertrain warranty._____________________________________WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX THIRD PARTY FINANCING ALSO AVAILABLE. EVERYONE IS APPROVED. PLEASE VISIT ************ ***********PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Trade-in's are welcome.AUTO NATION CAR SALES Located at 9300 TECUMSEH RD. EAST, WINDSOR, ON N8R 1A2 Open 6 days a week by appointment only. Please CALL at 226-246-2429 for further information.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Nation Car Sales

2007 Chevrolet Tahoe...
 281,000 KM
$9,999 + tax & lic
2011 GMC Terrain FWD...
 68,000 KM
$10,800 + tax & lic
2004 Ford F-150 Supe...
 221,000 KM
$5,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Nation Car Sales

Auto Nation Car Sales

Auto Nation Car Sales

9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

Call Dealer

226-246-XXXX

(click to show)

226-246-2429

Quick Links
Directions Inventory