2005 Toyota Echo

$4,500 + taxes & licensing 1 7 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8585681

8585681 Stock #: AN-388329

AN-388329 VIN: JTDBT123550388329

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 178,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.