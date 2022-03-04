$4,500+ tax & licensing
2005 Toyota Echo
4DR SDN Manual
- Listing ID: 8585681
- Stock #: AN-388329
- VIN: JTDBT123550388329
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 178,000 KM
Vehicle Description
No accident. 4 cylinders 1.5 L engine, very good on gas. Very Well maintained vehicle. Safety ready. No rust. New brakes pads and rotors all around and oil changed. Detailed clean, rust proofed and Alignment done.This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary One Year powertrain warranty._____________________________________WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX THIRD PARTY FINANCING ALSO AVAILABLE. EVERYONE IS APPROVED. PLEASE VISIT ************ ***********PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Trade-in's are welcome.AUTO NATION CAR SALES Located at 9300 TECUMSEH RD. EAST, WINDSOR, ON N8R 1A2 Open 6 days a week by appointment only. Please CALL at 226-246-2429 for further information.
