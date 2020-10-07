Menu
2006 Chevrolet HHR

192,297 KM

$3,995

+ tax & licensing
$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

Windsor Pre-Owned Auto Sales Inc

519-915-5500

2006 Chevrolet HHR

2006 Chevrolet HHR

LT

2006 Chevrolet HHR

LT

Location

Windsor Pre-Owned Auto Sales Inc

3277 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON N8W 1H2

519-915-5500

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale Price

$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

192,297KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6169602
  • Stock #: R2571
  • VIN: 3GNDA23PX6S517284

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 192,297 KM

Vehicle Description

$3,995 plus HST and Licensing.  No hidden fees. Equipped With:  Aux Port, Sunroof, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Alloy Wheels, CD Player, and SO much more. We give you the opportunity to have any vehicle that you are looking at to your own mechanic before purchasing. WE WILL GET YOU APPROVED REGARDLESS OF YOUR CREDIT SITUATION !!!BANKRUPTCY, PROPOSALS, BAD CREDIT, REPOS, DISABILITY, COLLECTIONS, DIVORCE - NO PROBLEM!!! We will work with you to get you the lowest, most comfortable monthly payment!!! WINDSOR PRE-OWNED AUTO 3277 Tecumseh Rd. E. Windsor, ON N8W 1H2 519-915-5500 www.windsorpreownedautosales.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Windsor Pre-Owned Auto Sales Inc

Windsor Pre-Owned Auto Sales Inc

3277 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON N8W 1H2

