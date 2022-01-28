Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 Pontiac Vibe

299,999 KM

Details Description

$4,600

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$4,600

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Nation Car Sales

226-246-2429

Contact Seller
2006 Pontiac Vibe

2006 Pontiac Vibe

4dr HB FWD

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Pontiac Vibe

4dr HB FWD

Location

Auto Nation Car Sales

9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

226-246-2429

  1. 8252319
  2. 8252319
  3. 8252319
  4. 8252319
  5. 8252319
  6. 8252319
  7. 8252319
  8. 8252319
  9. 8252319
Contact Seller

$4,600

+ taxes & licensing

299,999KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8252319
  • Stock #: AN-475
  • VIN: 5Y2SL65896Z414187

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 299,999 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean CARFAX with no accident reported. Safety ready. 4 cylinders Toyota engine, very good on gas. Extremly Well maintained vehicle. No rust with rust proof. New brakes pads and rotors all around, new tie rods and oil changed with new oil pan, new valve cover gas kit. Detailed clean and Alignment done.This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also One year Powertrain warranty is included in the price. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety.WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX THIRD PARTY FINANCING ALSO AVAILABLE. EVERYONE IS APPROVED. PLEASE VISIT ************ *********** PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Trade-in's are welcome.AUTO NATION CAR SALES Located at 9300 TECUMSEH RD. EAST, WINDSOR, ON N8R 1A2 Open 6 days a week by appointment only. Please CALL at 226-246-2429 for further information.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Nation Car Sales

2006 Pontiac Vibe 4d...
 299,999 KM
$4,600 + tax & lic
2009 Dodge Journey F...
 190,000 KM
$5,400 + tax & lic
2011 Chevrolet Cruze...
 176,000 KM
$7,300 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Nation Car Sales

Auto Nation Car Sales

Auto Nation Car Sales

9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

Call Dealer

226-246-XXXX

(click to show)

226-246-2429

Quick Links
Directions Inventory