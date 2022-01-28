$4,600+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
226-246-2429
2006 Pontiac Vibe
4dr HB FWD
Location
Auto Nation Car Sales
9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2
226-246-2429
$4,600
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8252319
- Stock #: AN-475
- VIN: 5Y2SL65896Z414187
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 299,999 KM
Vehicle Description
Clean CARFAX with no accident reported. Safety ready. 4 cylinders Toyota engine, very good on gas. Extremly Well maintained vehicle. No rust with rust proof. New brakes pads and rotors all around, new tie rods and oil changed with new oil pan, new valve cover gas kit. Detailed clean and Alignment done.This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also One year Powertrain warranty is included in the price. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety.WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX THIRD PARTY FINANCING ALSO AVAILABLE. EVERYONE IS APPROVED. PLEASE VISIT ************ *********** PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Trade-in's are welcome.AUTO NATION CAR SALES Located at 9300 TECUMSEH RD. EAST, WINDSOR, ON N8R 1A2 Open 6 days a week by appointment only. Please CALL at 226-246-2429 for further information.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Nation Car Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.