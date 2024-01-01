Menu
160,000 KM

$7,800

+ tax & licensing
4dr Sdn CE Manual

Auto Nation Car Sales

9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

226-246-2429

Used
160,000KM
VIN 2T1BR32E16C587316

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 160,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2006 TOYOTA COROLLA - 4 CYL - 1.8L -  Excellent interior with no rips, stains, or signs of wear.


Well-maintained vehicle. No rust with excellent body and paint. No lights on the dash. New brake pads and rotors all around, and oil changed. Detailed clean, rust-proofed.



This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. One year Powertrain warranty is included in the price.



Also included is a complimentary 36 days of complete coverage safety.



WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEXTHIRD-PARTY FINANCING AVAILABLE. EVERYONE IS APPROVED. PLEASE VISIT ************ *********** PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Trade-ins are welcome.



Our Website : www.autonationcarsale.ca



AUTO NATION CAR SALES is Located at 9300 TECUMSEH RD. EAST, WINDSOR, ON N8R 1A2 Open 6 days a week by appointment only. Please CALL at 226-246-2429 for further information.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

