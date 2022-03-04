2007 BMW 3 Series

$7,300 + taxes & licensing 1 8 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8560043

8560043 Stock #: AN-488

AN-488 VIN: WBAVH13567KC96927

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 185,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.