Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 BMW 3 Series

185,000 KM

Details Description

$7,300

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$7,300

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Nation Car Sales

226-246-2429

Contact Seller
2007 BMW 3 Series

2007 BMW 3 Series

4dr Sdn 323i RWD

Watch This Vehicle

2007 BMW 3 Series

4dr Sdn 323i RWD

Location

Auto Nation Car Sales

9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

226-246-2429

  1. 8560043
  2. 8560043
  3. 8560043
  4. 8560043
  5. 8560043
  6. 8560043
  7. 8560043
  8. 8560043
  9. 8560043
  10. 8560043
  11. 8560043
  12. 8560043
  13. 8560043
  14. 8560043
  15. 8560043
  16. 8560043
  17. 8560043
  18. 8560043
  19. 8560043
  20. 8560043
  21. 8560043
  22. 8560043
  23. 8560043
  24. 8560043
Contact Seller

$7,300

+ taxes & licensing

185,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8560043
  • Stock #: AN-488
  • VIN: WBAVH13567KC96927

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 185,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean Carfax history without any accident. Well maintained vehicle. No rust with excellent body and paint. New water pump with timing. New brakes pads and rotors all around, and oil changed. Detailed clean, rust proofed and Alignment done. Loaded with full power options, sunroof, remote start and alloy wheels.This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also One year Powertrain warranty is included in the price. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety.WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX THIRD PARTY FINANCING ALSO AVAILABLE. EVERYONE IS APPROVED. PLEASE VISIT ************ *********** PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Trade-in's are welcome.AUTO NATION CAR SALES Located at 9300 TECUMSEH RD. EAST, WINDSOR, ON N8R 1A2 Open 6 days a week by appointment only. Please CALL at 226-246-2429 for further information.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Nation Car Sales

2007 Audi A6 4DR SDN...
 205,000 KM
$8,700 + tax & lic
2010 Dodge Journey F...
 138,000 KM
$7,800 + tax & lic
2005 Chevrolet Uplan...
 333,000 KM
$2,200 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Nation Car Sales

Auto Nation Car Sales

Auto Nation Car Sales

9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

Call Dealer

226-246-XXXX

(click to show)

226-246-2429

Quick Links
Directions Inventory