2007 Chevrolet Impala

LS

2007 Chevrolet Impala

LS

Location

Auto Nation Car Sales

9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

226-246-2429

$3,700

+ taxes & licensing

  • 137,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4959729
  • Stock #: AN-336
  • VIN: 2G1WB58N679131055
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety . _____________________________________ WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX IN-HOUSE FINANCING AVAILABLE (O.A.C.) THIRD PARTY FINANCING ALSO AVAILABLE. EVERYONE IS APPROVED. PLEASE VISIT ************ *********** PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Trade-in's are welcome. AUTO NATION CAR SALES Located at 9300 TECUMSEH RD. EAST, WINDSOR, ON N8R 1A2 Open 6 days a week Sunday by appointment only PLEASE CALL TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT TO VISIT OUR DEALERSHIP. For More Details IN BUSINESS SINCE 2010.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Seating
  • Cloth Seats
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Telematics

