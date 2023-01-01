Menu
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

153,595 KM

Details Features

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Sherwood Auto Sales

519-945-3611

2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

Location

Sherwood Auto Sales

1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6

519-945-3611

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

153,595KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10467204
  • Stock #: 19941
  • VIN: 2GCEK19J171509434

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # 19941
  • Mileage 153,595 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Sherwood Auto Sales

Sherwood Auto Sales

1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6

Call Dealer

519-945-XXXX

(click to show)

519-945-3611

