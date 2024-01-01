Menu
<p>Run and drive/ Small body defects</p>

2007 Dodge Caliber

198,949 KM

$2,200

+ tax & licensing
2007 Dodge Caliber

SXT

11989362

2007 Dodge Caliber

SXT

Kenny U-Pull

200 Sprucewood Ave, Windsor, ON N9C 0B8

519-900-7591

$2,200

+ taxes & licensing

Used
198,949KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1B3HB48B67D174914

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2121-07
  • Mileage 198,949 KM

Vehicle Description

Run and drive/ Small body defects

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Wiper
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Front air dam

Safety

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Additional Features

Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Windsor

200 Sprucewood Ave, Windsor, ON N9C 0B8

519-900-7591

$2,200

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

519-900-7591

2007 Dodge Caliber