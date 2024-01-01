$2,200+ tax & licensing
2007 Dodge Caliber
SXT
Location
Kenny U-Pull
200 Sprucewood Ave, Windsor, ON N9C 0B8
519-900-7591
$2,200
+ taxes & licensing
Used
198,949KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1B3HB48B67D174914
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2121-07
- Mileage 198,949 KM
Vehicle Description
Run and drive/ Small body defects
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Wiper
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Safety
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Additional Features
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny Windsor
200 Sprucewood Ave, Windsor, ON N9C 0B8
