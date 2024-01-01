Menu
LOW Kilometer - 178000 KM - Selling AS IS - 2007 Ford F-150 4WD 5.4L SuperCrew FX4 150 - 6.5 Feet Bed - CLEAN CARFAX. Runs perfect. Detailed Clean. Pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Trade-ins are welcome. AUTO NATION CAR SALES Located at 9300 TECUMSEH RD. EAST, WINDSOR, ON N8R 1A2 Open 6 days a week Sunday by appointment only. Please CALL at 226-246-2429 for further information.

2007 Ford F-150

178,000 KM

Details

$6,000

+ tax & licensing
2007 Ford F-150

4WD SuperCrew 150 FX4

2007 Ford F-150

4WD SuperCrew 150 FX4

Location

Auto Nation Car Sales

9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

226-246-2429

$6,000

+ taxes & licensing

178,000KM
Used
VIN 1FTPW14VX7FB13714

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 178,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW Kilometer - 178000 KM - Selling AS IS - 2007 Ford F-150 4WD 5.4L SuperCrew FX4 150 - 6.5 Feet Bed - CLEAN CARFAX. Runs perfect. Detailed Clean. Pricing excluding HST tax and licensing.Visit our werbsite www.autonationcarsales.ca************ *********** PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Trade-in's are welcome. AUTO NATION CAR SALES Located at 9300 TECUMSEH RD. EAST, WINDSOR, ON N8R 1A2 Open 6 days a week Sunday by appointment only. Please CALL at 226-246-2429 for further information.

Buy From Home Available

Email Auto Nation Car Sales

Auto Nation Car Sales

Auto Nation Car Sales

9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2
226-246-XXXX

226-246-2429

$6,000

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Nation Car Sales

226-246-2429

2007 Ford F-150