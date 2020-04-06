9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Selling 2007 Ford F-150 Super Crew 4x4 - 4.6L V8 - 5.5 FT BED - XTR Appearance Package (6" Chrome Running Boards, Front Chrome Tow Hooks, 292,000 KM Mileage- Local Ontario Truck - Runs and Drives Well - Air Conditioning - AM/FM Radio Plus More! This vehicle comes certified $5800 all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety. _____________________________________ WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTER CARD/AMEX THIRD PARTY FINANCING ALSO AVAILABLE. EVERYONE IS APPROVED. PLEASE VISIT ************ *********** PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Trade-in's are welcome. AUTO NATION CAR SALES Located at: 9300 TECUMSEH RD. EAST, WINDSOR, ON N8R 1A2 Open 6 days a week Sunday by appointment only Please call to book an appointment to visit our dealership. For More Details Call : IN BUSINESS SINCE 2010.Additional Information
Air Conditioning;Alloy Wheels;Cruise Control;Keyless Entry;Power Windows
