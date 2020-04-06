Menu
Account
Sign In

2007 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Auto Nation Car Sales

9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

226-246-2429

Contact Seller

$5,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 292,000KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4861362
  • Stock #: AN-189
  • VIN: 1FTRW14W07FA86203
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Selling 2007 Ford F-150 Super Crew 4x4 - 4.6L V8 - 5.5 FT BED - XTR Appearance Package (6" Chrome Running Boards, Front Chrome Tow Hooks, 292,000 KM Mileage- Local Ontario Truck - Runs and Drives Well - Air Conditioning - AM/FM Radio Plus More! This vehicle comes certified $5800 all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety. _____________________________________ WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTER CARD/AMEX THIRD PARTY FINANCING ALSO AVAILABLE. EVERYONE IS APPROVED. PLEASE VISIT ************ *********** PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Trade-in's are welcome. AUTO NATION CAR SALES Located at: 9300 TECUMSEH RD. EAST, WINDSOR, ON N8R 1A2 Open 6 days a week Sunday by appointment only Please call to book an appointment to visit our dealership. For More Details Call : IN BUSINESS SINCE 2010.

Additional Information

Air Conditioning;Alloy Wheels;Cruise Control;Keyless Entry;Power Windows

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Third Passenger Door
  • Fourth Passenger Door
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Trailer Hitch
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
  • Warranty Included
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Seating
  • Cloth Seats
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Nation Car Sales

2006 BMW X5 3.0i
 264,000 KM
$4,200 + tax & lic
2004 Honda Civic SI
 252,000 KM
$2,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Test Drive Delivery (Coming Soon)
Local Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Auto Nation Car Sales

Auto Nation Car Sales

9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

Quick Links
Directions Inventory

Call Dealer

226-246-XXXX

(click to show)

226-246-2429

Send A Message