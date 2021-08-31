Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Ford F-150

197,000 KM

Details Description

$9,300

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$9,300

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Nation Car Sales

226-246-2429

Contact Seller
2007 Ford F-150

2007 Ford F-150

4WD Supercrew 139 XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Ford F-150

4WD Supercrew 139 XLT

Location

Auto Nation Car Sales

9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

226-246-2429

  1. 8069920
  2. 8069920
  3. 8069920
  4. 8069920
  5. 8069920
  6. 8069920
  7. 8069920
  8. 8069920
  9. 8069920
  10. 8069920
  11. 8069920
  12. 8069920
  13. 8069920
  14. 8069920
  15. 8069920
  16. 8069920
  17. 8069920
  18. 8069920
  19. 8069920
  20. 8069920
  21. 8069920
  22. 8069920
  23. 8069920
  24. 8069920
  25. 8069920
Contact Seller

$9,300

+ taxes & licensing

197,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8069920
  • Stock #: AN-429
  • VIN: 1FTRW14W97FB15018

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AN-429
  • Mileage 197,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Sharp raised truck with 22 inch BIGG rims. Leather seats. Towing side mirrors. Very Well maintained vehicle. Safety ready. No rust. New brakes all around, new axles, new upper and lower control arms, new swaybar links and tie rods. Detailed clean, rust proofed and Alignment done. This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary One Year powertrain warranty._____________________________________WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX THIRD PARTY FINANCING ALSO AVAILABLE. EVERYONE IS APPROVED. PLEASE VISIT ************ *********** PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Trade-in's are welcome. AUTO NATION CAR SALES Located at 9300 TECUMSEH RD. EAST, WINDSOR, ON N8R 1A2 Open 6 days a week Sunday by appointment only. Please CALL at 226-246-2429 for further information.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Nation Car Sales

2007 Dodge Grand Car...
 205,000 KM
$4,500 + tax & lic
2012 Dodge Grand Car...
 162,000 KM
$8,400 + tax & lic
2004 Ford Explorer S...
 347,000 KM
$5,200 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Nation Car Sales

Auto Nation Car Sales

Auto Nation Car Sales

9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

Call Dealer

226-246-XXXX

(click to show)

226-246-2429

Quick Links
Directions Inventory