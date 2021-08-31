Menu
2007 Ford F-150

287,000 KM

Details Description

$8,700

+ tax & licensing
$8,700

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Nation Car Sales

226-246-2429

2007 Ford F-150

2007 Ford F-150

4WD Supercrew 139 XLT

2007 Ford F-150

4WD Supercrew 139 XLT

Location

Auto Nation Car Sales

9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

226-246-2429

$8,700

+ taxes & licensing

287,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8069923
  • Stock #: AN-453
  • VIN: 1FTPW14V47FA91130

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 287,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean Carfax. No accident. Very Well maintained vehicle. Loaded with leather heated seats and sunroof. This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary One Year powertrain warranty._____________________________________WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX THIRD PARTY FINANCING ALSO AVAILABLE. EVERYONE IS APPROVED. PLEASE VISIT ************ *********** PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Trade-in's are welcome. AUTO NATION CAR SALES Located at 9300 TECUMSEH RD. EAST, WINDSOR, ON N8R 1A2 Open 6 days a week Sunday by appointment only. Please CALL at 226-246-2429 for further information.

