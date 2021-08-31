Menu
2007 Ford Fusion

177,000 KM

Details Description

$4,000

+ tax & licensing
$4,000

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Nation Car Sales

226-246-2429

2007 Ford Fusion

2007 Ford Fusion

4DR SDN I4 SE FWD

2007 Ford Fusion

4DR SDN I4 SE FWD

Location

Auto Nation Car Sales

9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

226-246-2429

$4,000

+ taxes & licensing

177,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8069917
  • Stock #: AN-464
  • VIN: 3FAHP07Z27R200364

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 177,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean Carfax. Safety ready. No accident. 4 cylinders engine, good on gas. Very Well maintained vehicle. Safety ready. No rust. New brakes pads and rotors all around, new tie rods and oil changed. Detailed clean, rust proofed and Alignment done. This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary One Year powertrain warranty.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Nation Car Sales

Auto Nation Car Sales

9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

