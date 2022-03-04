Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 GMC Yukon Denali

250,000 KM

Details Description

$11,580

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,580

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Nation Car Sales

226-246-2429

Contact Seller
2007 GMC Yukon Denali

2007 GMC Yukon Denali

AWD 4dr

Watch This Vehicle

2007 GMC Yukon Denali

AWD 4dr

Location

Auto Nation Car Sales

9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

226-246-2429

  1. 8560040
  2. 8560040
  3. 8560040
  4. 8560040
  5. 8560040
  6. 8560040
  7. 8560040
  8. 8560040
  9. 8560040
  10. 8560040
  11. 8560040
  12. 8560040
  13. 8560040
  14. 8560040
  15. 8560040
  16. 8560040
  17. 8560040
  18. 8560040
  19. 8560040
  20. 8560040
  21. 8560040
  22. 8560040
  23. 8560040
  24. 8560040
  25. 8560040
  26. 8560040
  27. 8560040
  28. 8560040
  29. 8560040
  30. 8560040
  31. 8560040
  32. 8560040
  33. 8560040
Contact Seller

$11,580

+ taxes & licensing

250,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8560040
  • Stock #: AN-485
  • VIN: 1GKFK63897J150223

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 250,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NO Accident History. Fully Loaded Leather, sunroof, DVD, navigation and so much more!. Well maintained vehicle. Safety ready. This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety. Also included is a complimentary One Year Powertrain Warranty_____________________________________WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX THIRD PARTY FINANCING ALSO AVAILABLE. EVERYONE IS APPROVED. PLEASE VISIT ************ *********** PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Trade-in's are welcome. AUTO NATION CAR SALES Located at 9300 TECUMSEH RD. EAST, WINDSOR, ON N8R 1A2 Open 6 days a week Sunday by appointment only. Please CALL at 226-246-2429 for further information.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Nation Car Sales

2007 Audi A6 4DR SDN...
 205,000 KM
$8,700 + tax & lic
2010 Dodge Journey F...
 138,000 KM
$7,800 + tax & lic
2005 Chevrolet Uplan...
 333,000 KM
$2,200 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Nation Car Sales

Auto Nation Car Sales

Auto Nation Car Sales

9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

Call Dealer

226-246-XXXX

(click to show)

226-246-2429

Quick Links
Directions Inventory