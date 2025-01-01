Menu
Clean Carfax - No accidents. Two Owners. Excellent interior with no rips, stains, or signs of wear. Fully detailed. Well-maintained vehicle. New brakes, pads and rotors. Rust-proofed. This vehicle will be certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. One year Powertrain warranty with $2000 per claim is included in the price. Also included is a complimentary 36 days of complete coverage safety. WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX PLEASE VISIT www.autonationcarsale.ca PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE AUTO NATION CAR SALES is Located at 9300 TECUMSEH RD. EAST, WINDSOR, ON N8R 1A2 Open 6 days a week Please CALL at 2262462429 for further information.

2007 Honda Civic

169,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,700

+ tax & licensing
2007 Honda Civic

4DR MT EX

12385866

2007 Honda Civic

4DR MT EX

Location

Auto Nation Car Sales

9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

226-246-2429

$6,700

+ taxes & licensing

Used
169,000KM
VIN 2HGFA15867H030817

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 169,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean Carfax - No accidents. Two Owners. Excellent interior with no rips, stains, or signs of wear. Fully detailed. Well-maintained vehicle. New brakes, pads and rotors. Rust-proofed. This vehicle will be certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. One year Powertrain warranty with $2000 per claim is included in the price. Also included is a complimentary 36 days of complete coverage safety. WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX PLEASE VISIT www.autonationcarsale.ca PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE AUTO NATION CAR SALES is Located at 9300 TECUMSEH RD. EAST, WINDSOR, ON N8R 1A2 Open 6 days a week Please CALL at 2262462429 for further information.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Drive-by-Wire Throttle System
P205/55R16 all-season tires
Variable pwr rack & pinion steering
5-speed manual transmission
Control-link MacPherson strut front suspension
Reactive-link double-wishbone rear suspension
Pwr front ventilated/rear solid disc brakes
1.8L SOHC PGM-FI 16-valve i-VTEC I4 engine

Safety

Side Curtain Airbags
Child Proof Rear Door Locks
Lower anchors and tethers for children (LATCH)
Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
3-point seat belts w/pretensioners

Interior

Map Lights
Rear Window Defroster
Floor mats
Rear seat heater ducts
Pwr windows w/driver auto up/down
Remote fuel filler door release
Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
Tilt/telescoping steering column
(2) 12V pwr outlets
Outside temp gauge
Maintenance Minder system
Aux media input jack
Air conditioning w/air filtration system
Rear seat centre armrest
Manual driver seat height adjuster
Two-tier instrument panel
Front & rear door pockets
Multi-functional centre console storage
Front & rear beverage holders

Security

Anti-Theft

Media / Nav / Comm

(6) SPEAKERS
Integrated glass antenna

Exterior

Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Front splash guards
Body-coloured folding pwr heated mirrors
Pwr moonroof w/tilt feature

Seating

Front cloth bucket seats w/active head restraints

Additional Features

Dual-stage dual-threshold front airbags (SRS)
Front side-impact airbags w/passenger-side occupant position detection system (OPDS)
60/40 fold-down rear seat
16 ALUMINUM WHEELS
AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3/WMA player-inc: 160-watt

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Nation Car Sales

Auto Nation Car Sales

9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

226-246-2429

$6,700

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Nation Car Sales

226-246-2429

2007 Honda Civic