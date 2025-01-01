$6,700+ tax & licensing
2007 Honda Civic
4DR MT EX
Location
Auto Nation Car Sales
9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2
226-246-2429
$6,700
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 169,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Clean Carfax - No accidents. Two Owners. Excellent interior with no rips, stains, or signs of wear. Fully detailed. Well-maintained vehicle. New brakes, pads and rotors. Rust-proofed. This vehicle will be certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. One year Powertrain warranty with $2000 per claim is included in the price. Also included is a complimentary 36 days of complete coverage safety. WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX PLEASE VISIT www.autonationcarsale.ca PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE AUTO NATION CAR SALES is Located at 9300 TECUMSEH RD. EAST, WINDSOR, ON N8R 1A2 Open 6 days a week Please CALL at 2262462429 for further information.
226-246-2429