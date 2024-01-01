Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><br></p><p>CARFAX  AVAILABLE - ONE OWNER</p><p>2007 TOYOTA CAMRY - 4 CYL - 2.4L - Reliable Engine - Good in gas - Chilled A/C</p><p>Excellent interior with no rips, stains, or signs of wear.</p><p>Well-maintained vehicle, drives very nice. No rust<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1724530515412_8588339878031008 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>, tires are in excellent condition, oil changed. Detailed clean, rust-proofed. Cruise control</p><p><br></p><p>This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. One year Powertrain warranty is included in the price.</p><p>Also included is a complimentary 36 days of complete coverage safety.</p><br><p>WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX</p><p>THIRD-PARTY FINANCING AVAILABLE. EVERYONE IS APPROVED. PLEASE VISIT ************ *********** PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Trade-ins are welcome.</p><p>Our Website : www.autonationcarsale.ca</p><p>AUTO NATION CAR SALES is Located at 9300 TECUMSEH RD. EAST, WINDSOR, ON N8R 1A2 Open 6 days a week by appointment only. Please CALL at 226-246-2429 for further information.</p><br><p><br></p>

2007 Toyota Camry

222,000 KM

Details Description

$6,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2007 Toyota Camry

4dr Sdn I4 Auto LE

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Toyota Camry

4dr Sdn I4 Auto LE

Location

Auto Nation Car Sales

9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

226-246-2429

Contact Seller

$6,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
222,000KM
VIN 4T1BE46K37U108797

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Metallic Blue
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 222,000 KM

Vehicle Description


CARFAX  AVAILABLE - ONE OWNER

2007 TOYOTA CAMRY - 4 CYL - 2.4L - Reliable Engine - Good in gas - Chilled A/C

Excellent interior with no rips, stains, or signs of wear.

Well-maintained vehicle, drives very nice. No rust, tires are in excellent condition, oil changed. Detailed clean, rust-proofed. Cruise control


This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. One year Powertrain warranty is included in the price.

Also included is a complimentary 36 days of complete coverage safety.


WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX

THIRD-PARTY FINANCING AVAILABLE. EVERYONE IS APPROVED. PLEASE VISIT ************ *********** PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Trade-ins are welcome.

Our Website : www.autonationcarsale.ca

AUTO NATION CAR SALES is Located at 9300 TECUMSEH RD. EAST, WINDSOR, ON N8R 1A2 Open 6 days a week by appointment only. Please CALL at 226-246-2429 for further information.



Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Nation Car Sales

Used 2011 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn LTZ Turbo w/1SA for sale in Windsor, ON
2011 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn LTZ Turbo w/1SA 470,000 KM $5,300 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Nissan Rogue FWD 4dr S for sale in Windsor, ON
2013 Nissan Rogue FWD 4dr S 137,000 KM $10,000 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Honda Accord 4dr I4 AT SE for sale in Windsor, ON
2007 Honda Accord 4dr I4 AT SE 202,000 KM $7,300 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Nation Car Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Nation Car Sales

Auto Nation Car Sales

9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

226-246-XXXX

(click to show)

226-246-2429

Quick Links
Directions Inventory
$6,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Nation Car Sales

226-246-2429

Contact Seller
2007 Toyota Camry