2007 Toyota RAV4
4WD 4DR V6 LIMITED
Auto Nation Car Sales
9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 293,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Clean Carfax and clean title. Newer engine replaced and under 2 year warranty along with transmission and differential. All receipts available
Limited edition, top of the line with full power options. 4 wheel drive, 7 seater, 3 row seating.
Excellent interior with no rips or stains, or signs of wear. Sunroof, alloy wheels, cruise control, power windows, power side mirrors, power locks and much more. Fully detailed clean.
Lately have done 4 wheel alignment with detailed reports.
Well-maintained vehicle. New brakes, pads and rotors. Rust-proofed.
This vehicle will be certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing.
One year Powertrain warranty with $3000 per claim is included in the price.
Also included is a complimentary 36 days of complete coverage safety.
WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX
PLEASE VISIT www.autonationcarsale.ca
PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE
AUTO NATION CAR SALES is Located at 9300 TECUMSEH RD. EAST, WINDSOR, ON N8R 1A2
Open 6 days a week
Please CALL at 2262462429 for further information.
