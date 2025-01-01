Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Clean Carfax and clean title. Newer engine replaced and under 2 year warranty along with transmission and differential. All receipts available</p><p>Limited edition, top of the line with full power options. 4 wheel drive, 7 seater, 3 row seating.</p><p>Excellent interior with no rips or stains, or signs of wear. Sunroof, alloy wheels, cruise control, power windows, power side mirrors, power locks and much more. Fully detailed clean.<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1737722949870_8332353779905737 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span><br>Lately have done 4 wheel alignment with detailed reports.</p><p><span>Well-maintained vehicle. New brakes,<span> </span>pads and rotors. Rust-proofed.</span></p><p>This vehicle will be certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing.</p><p>One year Powertrain warranty with $3000 per claim is included in the price.</p><p>Also included is a complimentary 36 days of complete coverage safety.</p><p>WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX</p><p>PLEASE VISIT www.autonationcarsale.ca</p><p>PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE</p><p>AUTO NATION CAR SALES is Located at 9300 TECUMSEH RD. EAST, WINDSOR, ON N8R 1A2</p><p>Open 6 days a week</p><p>Please CALL at 2262462429 for further information.</p>

2007 Toyota RAV4

293,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2007 Toyota RAV4

4WD 4DR V6 LIMITED

Watch This Vehicle
12129456

2007 Toyota RAV4

4WD 4DR V6 LIMITED

Location

Auto Nation Car Sales

9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

226-246-2429

Contact Seller

$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
293,000KM
VIN JTMBK34V875024733

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 293,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean Carfax and clean title. Newer engine replaced and under 2 year warranty along with transmission and differential. All receipts available

Limited edition, top of the line with full power options. 4 wheel drive, 7 seater, 3 row seating.

Excellent interior with no rips or stains, or signs of wear. Sunroof, alloy wheels, cruise control, power windows, power side mirrors, power locks and much more. Fully detailed clean.
Lately have done 4 wheel alignment with detailed reports.

Well-maintained vehicle. New brakes, pads and rotors. Rust-proofed.

This vehicle will be certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing.

One year Powertrain warranty with $3000 per claim is included in the price.

Also included is a complimentary 36 days of complete coverage safety.

WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX

PLEASE VISIT www.autonationcarsale.ca

PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE

AUTO NATION CAR SALES is Located at 9300 TECUMSEH RD. EAST, WINDSOR, ON N8R 1A2

Open 6 days a week

Please CALL at 2262462429 for further information.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Digital clock
Illuminated Entry
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Engine Immobilizer
Door Map Pockets
Pwr windows
Rear seat heater ducts
Rear window defroster w/timer
Retained accessory pwr
Overhead sunglass storage
Instrumentation-inc: tachometer
Front/rear cup holders
Passenger assist grips
Front centre console w/armrest
Map lamps
Fabric headliner
Coat hooks
Illuminated ignition key bezel
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shift Knob
Auxiliary pwr outlets
Upper & lower glove boxes
Full carpeting w/carpeted floor mats
Front seat-back pockets
Driver & passenger footwell lamps

Exterior

Roof Rack
Full-Size Spare Tire
CARGO LAMP
Fog Lamps
Chrome Grille
Body-colour door handles
Body-colour pwr heated mirrors
Body-colour bumpers
Front & rear splash guards
Intermittent rear window wiper/washer
Body-colour rear spoiler
Variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/wiper de-icer
Auto headlamp cancel system
Tinted privacy glass w/UV protection
Moulded spare tire cover
Pwr moonroof w/sunshade
P225/65R17 all-season tires

Mechanical

Stainless Steel exhaust system
5-speed automatic transmission w/OD
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension w/coil springs
Electric pwr rack & pinion steering
Transmission oil cooler
Pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes
Active torque control 4-wheel drive
Independent trailing-arm double-wishbone rear suspension w/coil springs
3.5L DOHC SMPI 24-valve V6 engine-inc: dual variable valve timing w/ intelligence (VVT-i)

Media / Nav / Comm

(6) SPEAKERS

Safety

driver & front passenger seat belts
Child seat anchor points
Rear door child safety locks
3-point seat belts for all seating positions
Front seat belt pre-tensioners & force limiters
Driver/front passenger dual-stage frontal airbags w/front passenger occupancy classification indicator
Side impact beams
Front seat mounted side airbags
Front & rear side-curtain airbags
Adjustable shoulder belt anchors for outboard seating positions
Hill-start assist control (HAC) & downhill assist control (DAC)

Seating

60/40 split-folding reclining pwr sliding middle bench seat w/adjustable headrests

Additional Features

door ajar
3-spoke tilt/telescopic steering column
AM/FM stereo w/6-disc in-dash CD changer & MP3 player-inc: auxiliary input jack
Cargo area-inc: tie-down rings
Pwr driver seat-inc: lumbar
Warnings-inc: low fuel/washer fluid
auto sound levelizer (ASL)
coolant temp/outside temp gauges
recline & fore/aft adjustments
transmission fluid temp
vertical
Automatic dual zone climate control-inc: deodorizing air filter
17 aluminum-alloy wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Nation Car Sales

Used 2007 Toyota Corolla 4DR SDN MANUAL CE for sale in Windsor, ON
2007 Toyota Corolla 4DR SDN MANUAL CE 205,000 KM $6,900 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn LS w/1SB for sale in Windsor, ON
2012 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn LS w/1SB 228,000 KM $6,300 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn LS w/1SB for sale in Windsor, ON
2011 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn LS w/1SB 141,000 KM $6,600 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Auto Nation Car Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Nation Car Sales

Auto Nation Car Sales

9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

226-246-XXXX

(click to show)

226-246-2429

Quick Links
Directions Inventory
$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Nation Car Sales

226-246-2429

Contact Seller
2007 Toyota RAV4