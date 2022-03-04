2008 Buick Enclave

$5,000 + taxes & licensing 1 4 8 , 8 2 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8523962

8523962 Stock #: P9338A

P9338A VIN: 5GAER23788J291015

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Beige

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 8

Stock # P9338A

Mileage 148,821 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Heated Exterior Mirrors Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Sunroof Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control tilt steering remote start Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Memory Seats Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Safety Onstar Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Additional Features Backup Sensor Rear Air & Heat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.