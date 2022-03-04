$5,000+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-974-9358
2008 Buick Enclave
FWD 4dr CXL - SUNROOF, REMOTE START, HEATED SEATS!
Location
Automaxx Windsor
4200 TECUMSEH RD E, Windsor, ON N8W 1K1
519-974-9358
$5,000
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8523962
- Stock #: P9338A
- VIN: 5GAER23788J291015
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Stock # P9338A
- Mileage 148,821 KM
Vehicle Description
SUNROOF, REAR AIR & HEAT, HEATED POWER LEATHER MEMORY SEATS, REMOTE START, BACKUP SENSOR! This vehicle is located at our 2890 Walker Rd. location, please speak to Brad or Tracy for more information! This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.