2008 Buick Enclave

148,821 KM

Details Description Features

$5,000

+ tax & licensing
$5,000

+ taxes & licensing

Automaxx Windsor

519-974-9358

2008 Buick Enclave

2008 Buick Enclave

FWD 4dr CXL - SUNROOF, REMOTE START, HEATED SEATS!

2008 Buick Enclave

FWD 4dr CXL - SUNROOF, REMOTE START, HEATED SEATS!

Location

Automaxx Windsor

4200 TECUMSEH RD E, Windsor, ON N8W 1K1

519-974-9358

$5,000

+ taxes & licensing

148,821KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8523962
  • Stock #: P9338A
  • VIN: 5GAER23788J291015

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Stock # P9338A
  • Mileage 148,821 KM

Vehicle Description

SUNROOF, REAR AIR & HEAT, HEATED POWER LEATHER MEMORY SEATS, REMOTE START, BACKUP SENSOR! This vehicle is located at our 2890 Walker Rd. location, please speak to Brad or Tracy for more information! This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
remote start
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
AM/FM Stereo
Onstar
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Backup Sensor
Rear Air & Heat

Automaxx Windsor

Automaxx Windsor

4200 TECUMSEH RD E, Windsor, ON N8W 1K1

519-974-9358

