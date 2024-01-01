Menu
<div>vehicle is in excellent condition. Body is great fully loaded. Leather comes certified, licensing, and HST separate make an offer vehicle, must go owner, retiring.</div>

2008 Chrysler Town & Country

134,007 KM

$8,888

+ tax & licensing
2008 Chrysler Town & Country

Limited

2008 Chrysler Town & Country

Limited

Select Auto Sales

1395 Lauzon Rd, Windsor, ON N8S 3N2

Sales: 519-944-1800

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
134,007KM
VIN 2A8HR64X38R606437

  • Exterior Colour Light Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 134,007 KM

vehicle is in excellent condition. Body is great fully loaded. Leather comes certified, licensing, and HST separate make an offer vehicle, must go owner, retiring.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
HID Headlights
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)

Select Auto Sales

Select Auto Sales

1395 Lauzon Rd, Windsor, ON N8S 3N2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

