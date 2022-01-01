Menu
2008 Chrysler Town & Country

166,000 KM

Details Description

$7,700

+ tax & licensing
$7,700

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Nation Car Sales

226-246-2429

2008 Chrysler Town & Country

2008 Chrysler Town & Country

4dr Wgn Limited

2008 Chrysler Town & Country

4dr Wgn Limited

Location

Auto Nation Car Sales

9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

226-246-2429

$7,700

+ taxes & licensing

166,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8139907
  • Stock #: AN-444
  • VIN: 2A8HR64X58R600610

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 166,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Fully loaded with leather heated seats, sunroof, all power sliding doors along with power trunk, alloy rims, indigo lights, bug deflector, running boards and much more. Low km. Well maintained vehicle. Safety ready. New brakes all around. Detail Cleaned. This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also One year Powertrain warranty is included in the price. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety.WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX THIRD PARTY FINANCING ALSO AVAILABLE. EVERYONE IS APPROVED. PLEASE VISIT ************ *********** PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Trade-in's are welcome. AUTO NATION CAR SALES Located at 9300 TECUMSEH RD. EAST, WINDSOR, ON N8R 1A2 Open 6 days a week by appointment only. Please CALL at 226-246-2429 for further information.

Auto Nation Car Sales

Auto Nation Car Sales

9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

