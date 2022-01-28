2008 Dodge Avenger

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,700 + taxes & licensing 1 3 1 , 6 0 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8254072

8254072 Stock #: B832Y

B832Y VIN: 1B3LC46K78N135934

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 131,609 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.