2008 Dodge Avenger

131,609 KM

Details Description Features

$6,700

+ tax & licensing
$6,700

+ taxes & licensing

Ezee Wheelz

519-735-3800

SE

Location

Ezee Wheelz

9630 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

519-735-3800

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

131,609KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8254072
  • Stock #: B832Y
  • VIN: 1B3LC46K78N135934

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 131,609 KM

Vehicle Description

Nice '08 Avenger SE with 2.4 liter 4 cylinder engine. Ask about our Lease to Own plan

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ezee Wheelz

Ezee Wheelz

9630 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

519-735-XXXX

519-735-3800

