Ezee Wheelz
2008 Dodge Avenger
SE
9630 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
131,609KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8254072
- Stock #: B832Y
- VIN: 1B3LC46K78N135934
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 131,609 KM
Vehicle Description
Nice '08 Avenger SE with 2.4 liter 4 cylinder engine. Ask about our Lease to Own plan
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
4 Speed Automatic
Ezee Wheelz
9630 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2