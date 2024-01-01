$5,999+ tax & licensing
2008 Dodge Caliber
SXT
2008 Dodge Caliber
SXT
Location
Windsor Chrysler Superstore
10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7
519-979-9900
$5,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
99,118KM
VIN 1B3HB48B18D682094
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # WR24756B
- Mileage 99,118 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Mechanical
Power Steering
Block Heater
Exterior
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Safety
DUAL AIRBAG
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Windsor Chrysler Superstore
10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7
