Menu
Account
Sign In

2008 Dodge Caliber

99,118 KM

Details Features

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2008 Dodge Caliber

SXT

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Dodge Caliber

SXT

Location

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7

519-979-9900

  1. 11523981
  2. 11523981
  3. 11523981
  4. 11523981
  5. 11523981
  6. 11523981
  7. 11523981
  8. 11523981
  9. 11523981
  10. 11523981
  11. 11523981
  12. 11523981
  13. 11523981
  14. 11523981
  15. 11523981
  16. 11523981
  17. 11523981
  18. 11523981
Contact Seller

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
99,118KM
VIN 1B3HB48B18D682094

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # WR24756B
  • Mileage 99,118 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater

Exterior

Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Safety

DUAL AIRBAG

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Windsor Chrysler Superstore

Used 2013 Chrysler Town & Country TOURING for sale in Windsor, ON
2013 Chrysler Town & Country TOURING 164,325 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Pontiac Torrent for sale in Windsor, ON
2008 Pontiac Torrent 183,542 KM $3,995 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Dodge Nitro for sale in Windsor, ON
2010 Dodge Nitro 190,629 KM $4,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Windsor Chrysler Superstore

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Windsor Chrysler Superstore

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-979-XXXX

(click to show)

519-979-9900

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

519-979-9900

Contact Seller
2008 Dodge Caliber