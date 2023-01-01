$6,999+ tax & licensing
$6,999
+ taxes & licensing
Sherwood Auto Sales
519-945-3611
2008 Dodge Ram 1500
ST
1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
277,015KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10125114
- Stock #: 19663
- VIN: 1D7HU18278J217804
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 277,015 KM
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
