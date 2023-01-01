Menu
2008 Dodge Ram 1500

277,015 KM

Details Features

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Sherwood Auto Sales

519-945-3611

2008 Dodge Ram 1500

2008 Dodge Ram 1500

ST

2008 Dodge Ram 1500

ST

Location

Sherwood Auto Sales

1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6

519-945-3611

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

277,015KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10125114
  • Stock #: 19663
  • VIN: 1D7HU18278J217804

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 277,015 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Tire Pressure Monitor

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Sherwood Auto Sales

Sherwood Auto Sales

1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6

519-945-3611

