2008 Dodge Ram 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 7 7 , 0 1 5 K M Used Good Condition

10125114 Stock #: 19663

19663 VIN: 1D7HU18278J217804

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 277,015 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Tire Pressure Monitor Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Rear Bench Seat Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Seating Split Bench Seat Pass-Through Rear Seat Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Power Outlet Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

