Windsor Chrysler Superstore
519-979-9900
2008 Ford Escape
XLT
132,625KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10191807
- Stock #: P8171A
- VIN: 1FMCU03138KA93923
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
tinted windows
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Remote Trunk Release
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Convenience
Courtesy Lights
Cup Holder
Seating
Split Folding Rear Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Safety
Child-Safety Locks
Additional Features
Curb Side Mirrors
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Windsor Chrysler Superstore
10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7