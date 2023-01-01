Menu
2008 Ford Escape

132,625 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

519-979-9900

2008 Ford Escape

2008 Ford Escape

XLT

2008 Ford Escape

XLT

Location

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7

519-979-9900

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

132,625KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10191807
  • Stock #: P8171A
  • VIN: 1FMCU03138KA93923

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P8171A
  • Mileage 132,625 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
tinted windows
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Remote Trunk Release

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control

Convenience

Courtesy Lights
Cup Holder

Seating

Split Folding Rear Seats
Power Adjustable Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio

Safety

Child-Safety Locks

Additional Features

Curb Side Mirrors
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7

