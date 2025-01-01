Menu
Used 2008 Ford Ranger SPORT for sale in Windsor, ON

2008 Ford Ranger

334,423 KM

$4,999

+ tax & licensing
2008 Ford Ranger

SPORT

12442108

2008 Ford Ranger

SPORT

Location

Sherwood Auto Sales

1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6

519-945-3611

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
334,423KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FTYR44U78PA35148

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # 22127
  • Mileage 334,423 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Power Outlet

Sherwood Auto Sales

Sherwood Auto Sales

1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6
519-945-3611

