2008 Ford Ranger
XL
1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
124,242KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8156794
- Stock #: 17928
- VIN: 1FTYR44U08PA60912
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 124,242 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Engine Immobilizer
Power Outlet
