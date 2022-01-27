Menu
2008 Ford Ranger

124,242 KM

Details Features

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Sherwood Auto Sales

519-945-3611

2008 Ford Ranger

2008 Ford Ranger

XL

2008 Ford Ranger

XL

Location

Sherwood Auto Sales

1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6

519-945-3611

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

124,242KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8156794
  • Stock #: 17928
  • VIN: 1FTYR44U08PA60912

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 124,242 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Engine Immobilizer
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Sherwood Auto Sales

Sherwood Auto Sales

Sherwood Auto Sales

1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6

