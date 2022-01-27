2008 Ford Ranger

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,999 + taxes & licensing 1 2 4 , 2 4 2 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 8156794

8156794 Stock #: 17928

17928 VIN: 1FTYR44U08PA60912

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 124,242 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Passenger Air Bag Sensor Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Interior Engine Immobilizer Convenience Power Outlet

