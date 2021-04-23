Menu
2008 Nissan Rogue

239,000 KM

Details Description

$3,900

+ tax & licensing
$3,900

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Nation Car Sales

226-246-2429

2008 Nissan Rogue

2008 Nissan Rogue

AWD 4dr SL

2008 Nissan Rogue

AWD 4dr SL

Location

Auto Nation Car Sales

9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

226-246-2429

$3,900

+ taxes & licensing

239,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7017158
  Stock #: AN-430
  VIN: JN8AS58V18W122052

Vehicle Details

  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # AN-430
  Mileage 239,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Well maintained vehicle. Detailed Clean. Safety ready. This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary One Year Powertrain Warranty.WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX THIRD PARTY FINANCING ALSO AVAILABLE. EVERYONE IS APPROVED. PLEASE VISIT ************ *********** PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Trade-in's are welcome. AUTO NATION CAR SALES Located at 9300 TECUMSEH RD. EAST, WINDSOR, ON N8R 1A2 Open 6 days a week Sunday by appointment only. Please CALL at 226-246-2429 for further information.

