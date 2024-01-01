Menu
<div>selling vehicle, as is no warranty does not include HST or licensing vehicle has many new parts Must go  make an offer on her is retiring</div>

2009 Dodge Charger

210,004 KM

$3,995

+ tax & licensing
2009 Dodge Charger

SE

2009 Dodge Charger

SE

Select Auto Sales

1395 Lauzon Rd, Windsor, ON N8S 3N2

Sales: 519-944-1800

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Used
210,004KM
VIN 2B3KA43D79H600567

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 210,004 KM

selling vehicle, as is no warranty does not include HST or licensing vehicle has many new parts Must go  make an offer on her is retiring

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Seating

Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

