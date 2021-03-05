Menu
2009 Dodge Grand Caravan

175,000 KM

Details Description

$5,500

+ tax & licensing
$5,500

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Nation Car Sales

226-246-2429

2009 Dodge Grand Caravan

2009 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn SE

2009 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn SE

Location

Auto Nation Car Sales

9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

226-246-2429

$5,500

+ taxes & licensing

175,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6643436
  Stock #: AN-411
  VIN: 2D8HN44E19R699595

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Gray
  Interior Colour Gray
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Mileage 175,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Well maintained vehicle. Detailed Clean. Safety ready. This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary One Year Powertrain Warranty. WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX THIRD PARTY FINANCING ALSO AVAILABLE. EVERYONE IS APPROVED. PLEASE VISIT ************ *********** PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Trade-in's are welcome. AUTO NATION CAR SALES Located at 9300 TECUMSEH RD. EAST, WINDSOR, ON N8R 1A2 Open 6 days a week Sunday by appointment only. Please CALL at 226-246-2429 for further information.

Auto Nation Car Sales

Auto Nation Car Sales

9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

