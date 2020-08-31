Menu
2009 Dodge Journey

123,379 KM

Details

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Windsor Pre-Owned Auto Sales Inc

519-915-5500

2009 Dodge Journey

2009 Dodge Journey

SE

2009 Dodge Journey

SE

Location

Windsor Pre-Owned Auto Sales Inc

3277 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON N8W 1H2

519-915-5500

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale Price

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

123,379KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 5814981
  Stock #: R2532
  VIN: 3D4GG47B09T221790

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 123,379 KM

Vehicle Description

$5,995 plus HST and Licensing.  No hidden fees. Equipped With: Back-up Camera, Alloy Wheels, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, CD Player, and SO much more. We give you the opportunity to have any vehicle that you are looking at to your own mechanic before purchasing. WE WILL GET YOU APPROVED REGARDLESS OF YOUR CREDIT SITUATION !!!BANKRUPTCY, PROPOSALS, BAD CREDIT, REPOS, DISABILITY, COLLECTIONS, DIVORCE - NO PROBLEM!!! We will work with you to get you the lowest, most comfortable monthly payment!!! WINDSOR PRE-OWNED AUTO 3277 Tecumseh Rd. E. Windsor, ON N8W 1H2 519-915-5500 www.windsorpreownedautosales.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers

Email Windsor Pre-Owned Auto Sales Inc

Windsor Pre-Owned Auto Sales Inc

Windsor Pre-Owned Auto Sales Inc

3277 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON N8W 1H2

