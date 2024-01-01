Menu
Account
Sign In
<p> <br></p><p>CarFax Available - LOW KILOMETER</p><p><br></p><p>2009 HONDA CIVIC DX-G - 4 Cyl - 1.8L - GOOD IN GAS - RELIABLE ENGINE <span>- CRUISE CONTROL - FWD - FULL AUTOMATIC  - Vehicle Runs Great. Detailed Clean.</span></p><p><span><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1732035293491_13203579736697324 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span><br></span></p><p><span><br></span></p><p><span> This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary One Year warranty with $2000 / claim. Can be upgraded upto 4 years with additional charge.</span></p><p><span><br></span></p><p><span>WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX.</span></p><p><span><br></span></p><p><span>THIRD-PARTY FINANCING IS AVAILABLE. EVERYONE IS APPROVED.</span></p><p><span><br></span></p><p><span>PLEASE VISIT www.autonationcarsales.ca</span></p><p><span><br></span></p><p><span>PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCETrade-ins are welcome.AUTO NATION CAR SALES is Located at 9300 TECUMSEH RD. EAST, WINDSOR, ON N8R 1A2 Open 6 days a week.  Please CALL at 226-246-2429 for further information.</span><br></p><p><br></p>

2009 Honda Civic

254,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2009 Honda Civic

4dr Auto DX-G

Watch This Vehicle
11939445

2009 Honda Civic

4dr Auto DX-G

Location

Auto Nation Car Sales

9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

226-246-2429

Contact Seller

$7,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
254,000KM
VIN 2HGFA164X9H022167

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 254,000 KM

Vehicle Description


CarFax Available - LOW KILOMETER


2009 HONDA CIVIC DX-G - 4 Cyl - 1.8L - GOOD IN GAS - RELIABLE ENGINE - CRUISE CONTROL - FWD - FULL AUTOMATIC  - Vehicle Runs Great. Detailed Clean.



This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary One Year warranty with $2000 / claim. Can be upgraded upto 4 years with additional charge.


WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX.


THIRD-PARTY FINANCING IS AVAILABLE. EVERYONE IS APPROVED.


PLEASE VISIT www.autonationcarsales.ca


PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCETrade-in's are welcome.AUTO NATION CAR SALES is Located at 9300 TECUMSEH RD. EAST, WINDSOR, ON N8R 1A2 Open 6 days a week.  Please CALL at 226-246-2429 for further information.


Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Pwr front ventilated disc/rear drum brakes
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Drive-by-Wire Throttle System
1.8L SOHC 16-valve i-VTEC I4 engine
Control-link MacPherson strut front suspension
Reactive-link double wishbone rear suspension

Safety

Side Curtain Airbags
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake distribution (EBD)
Child-proof rear door locks
Lower anchors and tethers for children (LATCH)
Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
3-point seat belts w/front pretensioners
Front side-impact airbags w/passenger-side occupant position detection system

Interior

Front Cup Holders
Rear Window Defroster
Front & Rear Floor Mats
Pwr windows
Rear seat heater ducts
Remote fuel filler door release
Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
12V pwr outlet
Tilt/telescoping steering column
active head restraints
Maintenance Minder system
Air conditioning w/air filtration system
digital trip meter
Front & rear door pockets
Fold-down rear seatback
Multi-functional centre console storage

Powertrain

5-speed automatic transmission w/lock-up torque converter

Exterior

Front splash guards
Rear decklid spoiler
P195/65R15 all-season tires
2-speed intermittent windshield wipers
Folding pwr mirrors

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated glass antenna
aux input jack
160-watt AM/FM stereo w/CD player -inc: (4) speakers

Seating

Cloth reclining front bucket seats -inc: driver seat manual height adjustment

Additional Features

grade logic control
MP3/WMA playback
anti-theft feature
Instrument panel -inc: digital odometer
Dual-stage
dual-threshold front airbags
15 lightweight aluminum wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Nation Car Sales

Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra 4dr Sdn Auto GLS for sale in Windsor, ON
2014 Hyundai Elantra 4dr Sdn Auto GLS 161,000 KM $8,300 + tax & lic
Used 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Crew Cab 156.5
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Crew Cab 156.5" WB LS 296,000 KM $3,300 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Jeep Patriot FWD 4dr North for sale in Windsor, ON
2014 Jeep Patriot FWD 4dr North 164,000 KM $8,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Auto Nation Car Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Nation Car Sales

Auto Nation Car Sales

9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

226-246-XXXX

(click to show)

226-246-2429

Quick Links
Directions Inventory
$7,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Nation Car Sales

226-246-2429

Contact Seller
2009 Honda Civic