$7,800+ tax & licensing
2009 Honda Civic
4dr Auto DX-G
2009 Honda Civic
4dr Auto DX-G
Location
Auto Nation Car Sales
9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2
226-246-2429
$7,800
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 254,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CarFax Available - LOW KILOMETER
2009 HONDA CIVIC DX-G - 4 Cyl - 1.8L - GOOD IN GAS - RELIABLE ENGINE - CRUISE CONTROL - FWD - FULL AUTOMATIC - Vehicle Runs Great. Detailed Clean.
This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary One Year warranty with $2000 / claim. Can be upgraded upto 4 years with additional charge.
WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX.
THIRD-PARTY FINANCING IS AVAILABLE. EVERYONE IS APPROVED.
PLEASE VISIT www.autonationcarsales.ca
PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCETrade-in's are welcome.AUTO NATION CAR SALES is Located at 9300 TECUMSEH RD. EAST, WINDSOR, ON N8R 1A2 Open 6 days a week. Please CALL at 226-246-2429 for further information.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Powertrain
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Nation Car Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Auto Nation Car Sales
Auto Nation Car Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
226-246-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
226-246-2429