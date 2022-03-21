Menu
2009 Honda Civic

79,300 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Ezee Wheelz

519-735-3800

2009 Honda Civic

2009 Honda Civic

Hybrid

2009 Honda Civic

Hybrid

Location

Ezee Wheelz

9630 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

519-735-3800

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

79,300KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8815526
  • Stock #: B399Y
  • VIN: JHMFA36279S801106

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 79,300 KM

Vehicle Description

Very sharp '09 Honda Civic Hybrid, with low Km. Excellent interior. 1.3 liter 4cyl engine. Ask about our lease to own plan.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ezee Wheelz

Ezee Wheelz

9630 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

519-735-3800

