Ezee Wheelz
519-735-3800
2009 Honda Civic
Hybrid
Location
9630 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
79,300KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8815526
- Stock #: B399Y
- VIN: JHMFA36279S801106
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 79,300 KM
Vehicle Description
Very sharp '09 Honda Civic Hybrid, with low Km. Excellent interior. 1.3 liter 4cyl engine. Ask about our lease to own plan.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
CVT
