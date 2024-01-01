Menu
2009 Honda CRV - 4 Cyl - 2.4 L - Nice and clean  Well-maintained, very reliable engine.

Body is in great condition and has no rust.  Runs Great. Detailed Clean. New brake pads and rotors all around. Cruse control -  Rust proof.

This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. 

Also included is a complimentary One Year warranty with $2000 / claim. Can be upgraded up to 4 years with additional charge. 

WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX.T

PLEASE VISIT www.autonationcarsale.ca

PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Trade-ins are welcome.

AUTO NATION CAR SALES is Located at 9300 TECUMSEH RD. EAST, WINDSOR, ON N8R 1A2 Open 6 days a week Sunday by appointment only. Please CALL at 5199909988 for further information.

2009 Honda CR-V

282,000 KM

$8,900

+ tax & licensing
2009 Honda CR-V

2WD 5DR EX

2009 Honda CR-V

2WD 5DR EX

Auto Nation Car Sales

9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

226-246-2429

$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
282,000KM
VIN 5J6RE38529L800122

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 282,000 KM

 2009 Honda CRV - 4 Cyl - 2.4 L - Nice and clean  Well-maintained, very reliable engine.

Body is in great condition and has no rust.  Runs Great. Detailed Clean. New brake pads and rotors all around. Cruse control -  Rust proof.

This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing.

Also included is a complimentary One Year warranty with $2000 / claim. Can be upgraded up to 4 years with additional charge. 

WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX.T

PLEASE VISIT www.autonationcarsale.ca

PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Trade-in's are welcome.

AUTO NATION CAR SALES is Located at 9300 TECUMSEH RD. EAST, WINDSOR, ON N8R 1A2 Open 6 days a week Sunday by appointment only. Please CALL at 5199909988 for further information.

Interior

Security System
Map Lights
Rear Window Defroster
Rear seat heater ducts
Remote fuel filler door release
Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
Pwr windows w/driver auto-up/down
Outside temp indicator
Maintenance Minder system
Steering wheel-mounted audio controls
digital trip meter
(3) 12V pwr outlets
Tilt & telescoping steering column
Door-pocket storage bins
Air conditioning w/air-filtration system
Ambient console lighting
Average fuel consumption indicator
Conversation mirror w/sunglasses holder
Illuminated cargo compartment
Under seat storage bin
Dual-deck cargo shelf
Upper & lower glove compartments
Retractable centre tray table

Front Wheel Drive
Lock-Up Torque Converter
Pwr rack & pinion steering
MacPherson strut front suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Pwr front ventilated/rear solid disc brakes
Drive-by-wire throttle
2.4L DOHC 16-valve i-VTEC I4 engine
5-speed automatic transmission w/grade logic control system

Side Curtain Airbags
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH)
Child-proof rear door locks
(3) rear 3-point seat belts
Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
Front side-impact airbags w/passenger-side occupant position detection system
Front 3-point height adjustable seat belts -inc: pretensioners

Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Rear intermittent wiper w/washer
Black door handles
Front & rear splash guards
Black heated pwr mirrors
Pwr moonroof w/tilt feature
Chrome grille inserts
Chrome tailgate garnish
P225/65R17 all-season tires
Privacy-tinted glass

aux input jack

17 ALLOY WHEELS
Dual-stage
dual-threshold front airbags
WMA/MP3 playback
160-watt AM/FM stereo w/6-disc in-dash CD changer -inc: (6) speakers

Auto Nation Car Sales

Auto Nation Car Sales

9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2
$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

