This well-maintained 2009 Honda CRV offers a reliable and comfortable ride, perfect for daily driving or road trips. The body is in excellent condition with no rust, comes detailed, rust-proofed. New brake pads and rotors all around.

Comes certified with all-in pricing (excluding HST and licensing). Includes a 1-year powertrain warranty with $2000 per claim and 36-day full safety coverage. We accept DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX. Third-party financing available.

AUTO NATION CAR SALES 9300 Tecumseh Rd. East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2
Call or text 226-246-2429 | www.autonationcarsale.ca
Proud member of OMVIC & UCDA - Buy with confidence!

2009 Honda CR-V

294,000 KM

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing
2009 Honda CR-V

2WD 5DR EX

2009 Honda CR-V

2WD 5DR EX

Location

Auto Nation Car Sales

9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

226-246-2429

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
294,000KM
VIN 5J6RE38529L800122

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 294,000 KM

This well-maintained 2009 Honda CRV offers a reliable and comfortable ride, perfect for daily driving or road trips. The body is in excellent condition with no rust, comes detailed, rust-proofed. New brake pads and rotors all around.

Comes certified with all-in pricing (excluding HST and licensing). Includes a 1-year powertrain warranty with $2000 per claim and 36-day full safety coverage.  We accept DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX. Third-party financing available. 

AUTO NATION CAR SALES 9300 Tecumseh Rd. East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2
Call or text 226-246-2429 | www.autonationcarsale.ca
Proud member of OMVIC & UCDA - Buy with confidence!

Interior

Security System
Map Lights
Rear Window Defroster
Rear seat heater ducts
Remote fuel filler door release
Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
Pwr windows w/driver auto-up/down
Outside temp indicator
Maintenance Minder system
digital trip meter
aux input jack
(3) 12V pwr outlets
Tilt & telescoping steering column
Door-pocket storage bins
Air conditioning w/air-filtration system
Ambient console lighting
Average fuel consumption indicator
Conversation mirror w/sunglasses holder
Illuminated cargo compartment
Under seat storage bin
Dual-deck cargo shelf
Upper & lower glove compartments
Retractable centre tray table

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Lock-Up Torque Converter
Pwr rack & pinion steering
MacPherson strut front suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Pwr front ventilated/rear solid disc brakes
Drive-by-wire throttle
2.4L DOHC 16-valve i-VTEC I4 engine
5-speed automatic transmission w/grade logic control system

Safety

Side Curtain Airbags
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH)
Child-proof rear door locks
(3) rear 3-point seat belts
Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
Front side-impact airbags w/passenger-side occupant position detection system
Front 3-point height adjustable seat belts -inc: pretensioners

Exterior

Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Rear intermittent wiper w/washer
Black door handles
Front & rear splash guards
Black heated pwr mirrors
Pwr moonroof w/tilt feature
Chrome grille inserts
Chrome tailgate garnish
P225/65R17 all-season tires
Privacy-tinted glass

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering wheel-mounted audio controls

Additional Features

17 ALLOY WHEELS
Dual-stage
dual-threshold front airbags
WMA/MP3 playback
160-watt AM/FM stereo w/6-disc in-dash CD changer -inc: (6) speakers

Auto Nation Car Sales

Auto Nation Car Sales

9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2
226-246-2429

$7,999

Auto Nation Car Sales

226-246-2429

2009 Honda CR-V