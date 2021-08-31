Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Jeep Patriot

148,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,490

+ taxes & licensing

Golden Auto Sales

519-915-3755

Contact Seller
2009 Jeep Patriot

2009 Jeep Patriot

Rocky Mountain

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Jeep Patriot

Rocky Mountain

Location

Golden Auto Sales

1375 Crawford Ave, Windsor, ON N8X 2A7

519-915-3755

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,490

+ taxes & licensing

148,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7731766
  • Stock #: 321
  • VIN: 1J4FT28B49D229610

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 148,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Are you looking for USV. Here is this Beautiful 2009 Jeep Patriot with very good service by previous owner it showing in the car fax . it is an Excellent Condition. Looking for more detailed information, please do not hesitate to give us a call to schedule you for an appointment for a test drive and discuss further details with you.

 

Price: $6,490.00+HST & Licensing

 

We Finance - Financing available with interest rates as low as %2.99

 

Note: Ask about our Sale!

 

Reach us by Phone # +1 519-915-3755 , or visit our website www.goldenautosales.ca 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cargo shade
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Golden Auto Sales

2012 Kia Soul 2U
 142,000 KM
$7,490 + tax & lic
2009 Jeep Patriot Ro...
 148,000 KM
$6,490 + tax & lic
2012 Mitsubishi RVR SE
 139,000 KM
$8,490 + tax & lic

Email Golden Auto Sales

Golden Auto Sales

Golden Auto Sales

1375 Crawford Ave, Windsor, ON N8X 2A7

Call Dealer

519-915-XXXX

(click to show)

519-915-3755

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory