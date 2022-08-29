$CALL+ tax & licensing
2009 Jeep Patriot
1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
105,100KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9072031
- Stock #: 18373
- VIN: 1J4FF28B69D138894
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 105,100 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Privacy Glass
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
