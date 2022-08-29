Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Jeep Patriot

105,100 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Sherwood Auto Sales

519-945-3611

Contact Seller
2009 Jeep Patriot

2009 Jeep Patriot

north

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Jeep Patriot

north

Location

Sherwood Auto Sales

1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6

519-945-3611

  1. 1663621162
  2. 1663621164
  3. 1663621253
  4. 1663621255
  5. 1663621255
  6. 1663621256
  7. 1663621256
  8. 1663621495
  9. 1663621571
  10. 1663621573
  11. 1663621573
  12. 1663621574
  13. 1663621574
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

105,100KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9072031
  • Stock #: 18373
  • VIN: 1J4FF28B69D138894

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 105,100 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Privacy Glass
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Sherwood Auto Sales

2012 Jeep Compass Sp...
 184,045 KM
$9,999 + tax & lic
2015 Chrysler 200 S
 130,902 KM
$15,999 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Micra SV
 141,024 KM
$13,999 + tax & lic

Email Sherwood Auto Sales

Sherwood Auto Sales

Sherwood Auto Sales

1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6

Call Dealer

519-945-XXXX

(click to show)

519-945-3611

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory