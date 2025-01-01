Menu
<p><span>This well-maintained Low KM vehicle offers a reliable and comfortable ride, perfect for daily driving or road trips. Clean Carfax. <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1763152894857_34899227138036715 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>The body is in excellent condition with no rust, comes detailed, rust-proofed. New brake pads and rotors all around. Comes certified with all-in pricing (excluding HST and licensing). Includes a 1-year powertrain warranty with $2000 per claim and 36-day full safety coverage. We accept DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX. Third-party financing available. AUTO NATION CAR SALES 9300 Tecumseh Rd. East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2 Call or text 226-246-2429 | www.autonationcarsale.ca Proud member of OMVIC & UCDA - Buy with confidence!</span></p>

2009 Toyota Corolla

152,000 KM

$8,300

+ taxes & licensing
2009 Toyota Corolla

4DR SDN MAN CE

2009 Toyota Corolla

4DR SDN MAN CE

Location

Auto Nation Car Sales

9300 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

226-246-2429

$8,300

+ taxes & licensing

Used
152,000KM
VIN 2T1BU40EX9C070883

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 152,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This well-maintained Low KM vehicle offers a reliable and comfortable ride, perfect for daily driving or road trips. Clean Carfax. The body is in excellent condition with no rust, comes detailed, rust-proofed. New brake pads and rotors all around. Comes certified with all-in pricing (excluding HST and licensing). Includes a 1-year powertrain warranty with $2000 per claim and 36-day full safety coverage. We accept DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX. Third-party financing available. AUTO NATION CAR SALES 9300 Tecumseh Rd. East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2 Call or text 226-246-2429 | www.autonationcarsale.ca Proud member of OMVIC & UCDA - Buy with confidence!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Stainless Steel exhaust system
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Temporary spare tire
Front ventilated disc & rear drum brakes
1.8L DOHC 16-valve dual VVT-i I4 engine
Sound insulating engine cover
Front independent Macpherson gas strut suspension w/coil springs
Rear torsion beam suspension w/coil springs

Interior

Front & rear cup holders
Digital clock
Illuminated Entry
Engine Immobilizer
Rear seat heater ducts
Rear window defroster w/timer
Carpeted floor mats
Driver footrest
Fadeout dome lamp
accessory pwr outlet
Front & rear assist grips
Upper & lower glove box
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Cargo area side storage compartments
Centre console storage pockets
Driver & front passenger closing door pockets & map pockets
Driver coin case compartment
Front & rear door bottle holders
Full fabric seat trim
Rear folding 60/40 split bench seat w/vertical headrest adjustment
Retractable coat hooks

Exterior

Halogen Headlamps
Folding pwr heated body-coloured mirrors
Tinted glass w/acoustic windshield glass

Safety

Child safety rear door locks
seat belt
Anchor points for child restraint seats
Front & rear side curtain air bags
Front seat belt pretensioners
3-point lap & shoulder belts for all seating positions
Active front head rests w/whiplash protection
Dual-stage driver & front passenger air bags w/passenger status indicator
Front side air bags
Rear outboard seat belt comfort guides

Media / Nav / Comm

Glass imprinted antenna -inc: XM satellite antenna w/prewiring

Seating

Front bucket seats -inc: seat recline

Additional Features

door ajar
force limiters
headlamps on
vertical headrest adjustment
driver seat vertical adjustment
Warnings -inc: low fuel
oil & washer fluid
B-pillar adjustment

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Nation Car Sales

Auto Nation Car Sales

9300 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

