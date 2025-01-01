$8,300+ taxes & licensing
2009 Toyota Corolla
4DR SDN MAN CE
Location
Auto Nation Car Sales
9300 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2
226-246-2429
$8,300
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Interior Colour Beige
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 152,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This well-maintained Low KM vehicle offers a reliable and comfortable ride, perfect for daily driving or road trips. Clean Carfax. The body is in excellent condition with no rust, comes detailed, rust-proofed. New brake pads and rotors all around. Comes certified with all-in pricing (excluding HST and licensing). Includes a 1-year powertrain warranty with $2000 per claim and 36-day full safety coverage. We accept DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX. Third-party financing available. AUTO NATION CAR SALES 9300 Tecumseh Rd. East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2 Call or text 226-246-2429 | www.autonationcarsale.ca Proud member of OMVIC & UCDA - Buy with confidence!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Interior
Exterior
Safety
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Additional Features
Auto Nation Car Sales
226-246-2429