NO ACCIDENTS - LOW KILOMETER

CarFax Available

This SUV is Certified with THIRD PARTY ONE Year Powertrain Warranty included in the price. No hidden fees!

2010 DODGE CALIBER - 4 CYL - 2.0L - Nice and clean Well-maintained, very reliable engine. Body is in great condition and has no rust. Runs Great. Detailed Clean.  This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing.

Also included is a complimentary One Year warranty with $2000 / claim. Can be upgraded up to 4 years with additional charge.

WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX.

PLEASE VISIT www.autonationcarsale.ca

PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Trade-ins are welcome. AUTO NATION CAR SALES is Located at 9300 TECUMSEH RD. EAST, WINDSOR, ON N8R 1A2 Open 6 days a week Sunday by appointment only. Please CALL at 5199909988 for further information.

2010 Dodge Caliber

175,000 KM

Details

$6,300

+ tax & licensing
2010 Dodge Caliber

4DR HB SXT

2010 Dodge Caliber

4DR HB SXT

Auto Nation Car Sales

9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

226-246-2429

$6,300

+ taxes & licensing

Used
175,000KM
VIN 1B3CB4HA6AD633058

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AN-675-15-YN
  • Mileage 175,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS - LOW KILOMETER

CarFax Available

This SUV is Certified with THIRD PARTY ONE Year Powertrain Warranty included in the price. No hidden fees!

2010 DODGE CALIBER - 4 CYL - 2.0L - Nice and clean Well-maintained, very reliable engine. Body is in great condition and has no rust. Runs Great. Detailed Clean.  This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing.

Also included is a complimentary One Year warranty with $2000 / claim. Can be upgraded up to 4 years with additional charge.

WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX.

PLEASE VISIT www.autonationcarsale.ca

PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Trade-in's are welcome. AUTO NATION CAR SALES is Located at 9300 TECUMSEH RD. EAST, WINDSOR, ON N8R 1A2 Open 6 days a week Sunday by appointment only. Please CALL at 5199909988 for further information.


Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Nation Car Sales

Auto Nation Car Sales

9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2
$6,300

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Nation Car Sales

226-246-2429

2010 Dodge Caliber