2010 Dodge Journey
2010 Dodge Journey
SE
Location
9630 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
97,554KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8649188
- Stock #: B364
- VIN: 3D4PG4FBXAT129218
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 97,554 KM
Vehicle Description
Very low mileage '10 Jouney with fuel saving 2.4 liter 4 cylinder engine. Ask about our Lease to Own plan.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
4 Speed Automatic
