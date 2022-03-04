Menu
2010 Dodge Journey

97,554 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ezee Wheelz

519-735-3800

2010 Dodge Journey

2010 Dodge Journey

SE

2010 Dodge Journey

SE

Location

Ezee Wheelz

9630 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

519-735-3800

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

97,554KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8649188
  • Stock #: B364
  • VIN: 3D4PG4FBXAT129218

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 97,554 KM

Vehicle Description

Very low mileage '10 Jouney with fuel saving 2.4 liter 4 cylinder engine. Ask about our Lease to Own plan.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
4 Speed Automatic

Ezee Wheelz

Ezee Wheelz

9630 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

519-735-3800

