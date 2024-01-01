Menu
2010 Dodge Nitro SXT 4WD 5-Speed Automatic 4.0L V6 SOHC**CARPROOF CERTIFIED**, 4WD.

190,629 KM

$4,995

Location

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7

519-979-9900

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
190,629KM
VIN 1D4PU5GX1AW173305

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Charcoal Pearl
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # RA24370B
  • Mileage 190,629 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Power Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
remote start

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio

Convenience

Console

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7
