<p> mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense.It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.</p> <a href=http://www.automaxxwindsor.com/used/Ford-F150-2010-id10043742.html>http://www.automaxxwindsor.com/used/Ford-F150-2010-id10043742.html</a>

2010 Ford F-150

278,906 KM

Details Description Features

$4,900

+ tax & licensing
Location

Automaxx Windsor

4200 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8W 1K1

519-974-9358

278,906KM
Used
VIN 1FTEW1E83AFA43237

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 278,906 KM

Vehicle Description

mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense.It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.


http://www.automaxxwindsor.com/used/Ford-F150-2010-id10043742.html

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control

Comfort

A/C

Additional Features

UNFIT
not safetied
and is not represented as being in road worthy condition
VEHICLE BEING SOLD AS-IS!KEYLESS ENTRY
TRAILER HITCH & ALLOY WHEELS!This vehicle is being sold as is

519-974-XXXX

519-974-9358

