$4,900+ tax & licensing
2010 Ford F-150
Xl - Vehicle As Is
2010 Ford F-150
Xl - Vehicle As Is
Location
Automaxx Windsor
4200 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8W 1K1
519-974-9358
$4,900
+ taxes & licensing
278,906KM
Used
VIN 1FTEW1E83AFA43237
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 278,906 KM
Vehicle Description
mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense.It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
http://www.automaxxwindsor.com/used/Ford-F150-2010-id10043742.html
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Comfort
A/C
Additional Features
UNFIT
not safetied
and is not represented as being in road worthy condition
VEHICLE BEING SOLD AS-IS!KEYLESS ENTRY
TRAILER HITCH & ALLOY WHEELS!This vehicle is being sold as is
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Automaxx Windsor
4200 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8W 1K1
2010 Ford F-150