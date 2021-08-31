Menu
2010 Ford Focus

71,118 KM

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
Windsor Pre-Owned Auto Sales Inc

519-915-5500

SE

2010 Ford Focus

SE

Location

3277 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON N8W 1H2

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

71,118KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7772256
  • Stock #: R2642
  • VIN: 1FAHP3FN9AW188041

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # R2642
  • Mileage 71,118 KM

Vehicle Description

$5,995 plus HST and Licensing. No hidden fees. Equipped With: LOW KM'S, 71118Km, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Alloy Wheels, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, CD Player, and SO much more. We give you the opportunity to have any vehicle that you are looking at to your own mechanic before purchasing. WE WILL GET YOU APPROVED REGARDLESS OF YOUR CREDIT SITUATION !!!BANKRUPTCY, PROPOSALS, BAD CREDIT, REPOS, DISABILITY, COLLECTIONS, DIVORCE - NO PROBLEM!!! We will work with you to get you the lowest, most comfortable monthly payment!!! WINDSOR PRE-OWNED AUTO SALES INC. 3277 Tecumseh Rd. E. Windsor, ON N8W 1H2 519-915-5500 www.windsorpreownedautosales.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Tire Pressure Monitor
Wheel Covers
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

