Well-maintained and safety-ready vehicle. No rust with excellent body and paint. No lights on the dash. Lots of new parts. New brake pads and rotors all around. Both lower control arms with ball joints are new. The left front CV axle is new. New swaybar links. New left front wheel bearing. New synthetic oil change. Detailed clean, rust-proofed.This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. One year Powertrain warranty is included in the price.Also included is a complimentary 36 days of complete coverage safety.

2010 Honda Civic

254,000 KM

$8,000

+ tax & licensing
2010 Honda Civic

Sedan 4dr Auto DX

2010 Honda Civic

Sedan 4dr Auto DX

Auto Nation Car Sales

9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

226-246-2429

$8,000

+ taxes & licensing

254,000KM
Used
VIN 2HGFA1F2XAH034662

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 254,000 KM

Auto Nation Car Sales

Auto Nation Car Sales

9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

226-246-XXXX

226-246-2429

$8,000

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Nation Car Sales

226-246-2429

2010 Honda Civic