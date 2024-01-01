$8,000+ tax & licensing
2010 Honda Civic
Sedan 4dr Auto DX
Location
Auto Nation Car Sales
9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2
226-246-2429
$8,000
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 254,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Well-maintained and safety-ready vehicle. No rust with excellent body and paint. No lights on the dash. Lots of new parts. New brake pads and rotors all around. Both lower control arms with ball joints are new. The left front CV axle is new. New swaybar links. New left front wheel bearing. New synthetic oil change. Detailed clean, rust-proofed.This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. One year Powertrain warranty is included in the price.Also included is a complimentary 36 days of complete coverage safety.WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEXTHIRD PARTY FINANCING ALSO AVAILABLE. EVERYONE IS APPROVED.PLEASE VISIT www.autonationcarsales.caPROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCETrade-in's are welcome.AUTO NATION CAR SALES Located at 9300 TECUMSEH RD. EAST, WINDSOR, ON N8R 1A2Open 6 days a week by appointment only.Please CALL at 226-246-2429 for further information.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Auto Nation Car Sales
226-246-XXXX(click to show)
