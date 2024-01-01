Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2010 Nissan Rogue SL for sale in Windsor, ON

2010 Nissan Rogue

149,980 KM

Details Features

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Nissan Rogue

SL

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Nissan Rogue

SL

Location

Sherwood Auto Sales

1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6

519-945-3611

  1. 1719412378
  2. 1719412378
  3. 1719412378
  4. 1719412378
  5. 1719412377
  6. 1719412378
  7. 1719412378
  8. 1719412377
  9. 1719412377
  10. 1719412377
  11. 1719412377
  12. 1719412378
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
149,980KM
Good Condition
VIN JN8AS5MV0AW114097

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 20143A
  • Mileage 149,980 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sherwood Auto Sales

Used 2020 RAM 3500 Tradesman for sale in Windsor, ON
2020 RAM 3500 Tradesman 182,679 KM $36,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Accent SE for sale in Windsor, ON
2017 Hyundai Accent SE 125,472 KM $13,999 + tax & lic
Used 2012 GMC Sierra 2500 WT for sale in Windsor, ON
2012 GMC Sierra 2500 WT 155,195 KM $16,999 + tax & lic

Email Sherwood Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sherwood Auto Sales

Sherwood Auto Sales

1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-945-XXXX

(click to show)

519-945-3611

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Sherwood Auto Sales

519-945-3611

Contact Seller
2010 Nissan Rogue